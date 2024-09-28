Assam ADRE Grade 3 HSSLC Level 2024 Answer Key OUT, Check How To Raise Objection

Assam ADRE Grade 3 HSSLC Level 2024 | Representative Image

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Class 3 HSSLC level answer keys have been made public by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, today, September 28. Examinees can now access the ADRE Class 3 HSSLC level answer key on the official website, site.sebaonline.org, by checking and downloading it. For the Class 3 level, the SLRC Assam has advertised 7,600 positions in total.

How to check?



-Go to site.sebaonline.org, the official Assam SLRC website.

-Select the "State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS" tab from the homepage.

-Click the link to get the question booklet and answer key that corresponds with the set of questions you were given.

-Save the PDF file that showed up on the screen.

Use the official answer key to cross-check the answers on your OMR answer sheet.

How to raise objection?

Applicants have the chance to voice concerns about the ADRE Grade 3 HSSLC level answer key. The cost of each contested question for the ADRE Class 3 HSSLC answer key objection fee in 2024 is Rs 500. To contest the answer key, candidates must submit an explanation and pay the objection fee. On October 10, the ADRE grade 3 answer key objection window will close.



On September 15, SLRC ADRE Grade 3 exams were given in a single shift at several locations throughout the state from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.