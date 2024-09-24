Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice

The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) declared that all government, provincialised, and private schools in Kamrup (M) in Assam will stay open from tomorrow, revoking the previous order that had been given on September 23, 2024. The schools are scheduled to reopen for regular sessions on September 25, 2024.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the improved weather in the state.

The official order read, “All Govt, Provincialized, Private schools in Kamrup metro are to continue with normal classes from tomorrow, ie from 25 September 2024.”

The order pertaining to revised school timings, which requires lessons to run from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, is still in force even though the schools have reopened. This change was made to protect kids from the extreme noon heat and to make the classroom a safer place.

The same was shared by the official X account of Assam's Chief Minister.

Due to the intense heat and rising temperatures, the original decision to close the schools was from September 24 to September 27, 2024. The DEEO prioritised student safety after receiving reports from school authorities highlighting multiple instances of health problems among students, such as fainting and dehydration.