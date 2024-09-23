 Assam: Schools Closed For Four Days Amid Rising Temperature; Check Areas, Dates & More
Assam: Schools Closed For Four Days Amid Rising Temperature; Check Areas, Dates & More

All schools in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District will be closed from September 24 to September 27, 2024, due to extreme heat conditions. Reports of students experiencing health issues, including fainting, prompted the decision.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Guwahati: All schools in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed for four days due to the extreme heat conditions in the area. The schools will remain shut from tomorrow, September 24, 2024, until Friday, September 27, 2024.

"Based on the reports received from Head of the Institutions of different schools under Kamrup Metro regarding various Incidents of ill-health and fainting of students due to excessive heat and dehydration and with due approval from District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, It has been decided that all Govt/ Provincialized/ Private schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district are to remain close from 24th to 27th September 2024 due to excessive heat and rising temperature in the district," read the official notice.

The state capital saw a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 5.9 degrees above average, according to the MET Department. At 28.2 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was also 3.8 degrees higher than usual.

Official Notice

Official Notice | District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO)

Amid these reports, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) said in a formal order on Monday that numerous schools had received reports of students experiencing health problems and fainting as a result of extreme heat and dehydration.

"This decision has been taken in order to safeguard the students from the ill-effects of exposure to excessive heat, and thereby ensuring the health and well-being of the students. This order comes with immediate effect," the notice further added.

A prolonged period of rain battered the nation's capital just hours after the order was given. Due to the extreme heat, school schedules were adjusted last week in Kamrup Metropolitan, Cachar, Barpeta, and numerous other districts, according to PTI.

Over the next two to three days, Guwahati is expected to remain cloudy with one or two periods of rain or thundershowers, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department.

(With Inputs From PTI)

