 Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Relocate To 5 Ferozshah Road After Vacating Chief Minister's Residence
Notably, on September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
New Residence Of Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) & Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Following his resignation as the Delhi Chief Minister, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal is expected to vacate the official CM residence on Friday.

According to party sources, he will be relocating to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

AAP Confirms The Move

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed the move, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road."

Notably, as per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Arvind Kejriwal to shift to his residence.

Earlier, the party stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute free and there is no problem in living there."

"AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement.

article-image

Arvind Kejriwal Tenders His Resignation

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

Atishi Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Delhi

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, saying, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."

She exuded confidence in Kejriwal returning as Delhi CM in the upcoming assembly elections.

At 43, Atishi took charge as the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

