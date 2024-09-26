'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM, Netizens Call Them 'Masters Of Googly'

Former cricketer and AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh meeting Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday invited some uncharitable remarks from netizens | X | Harbhajan Singh

Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Thursday (September 26) met with former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The 'turbanator', as the ace spinner is known since his playing days, shared a picture with Kejriwal and posted it on social media platfrom X (formerly Twitter).

"Called on my leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji today. Inspired and humbled by his visionary leadership, passion for inclusive development and commitment to bring positive changes in people's lives. Meeting him always gives positivity and passion to serve the people with renewed vigor," Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This was also the first time that Harbhajan Singh was meeting Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP leader came out on bail from Tihar jail earlier this month in the money laundering case related to Delhi's excise policy (now scrapped) probed by the CBI.

Netizens Troll Bhajji For Sharing Photo With Kejriwal

However, netizens were not so kind and trolled Bhajji for sharing his thoughts about Kejriwal and calling him his leader.

"Leadership should be questioned, not idolized. True inspiration comes from accountability and tangible outcomes, not just lofty rhetoric and personal feelings. This reflects a concerning lack of critical engagement," said a user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Comment on his famous "doosra".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A netizen commented that both person seen in the picture are masters of "googly".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While netizens took potshots at Harbhajan after he posted a picture with Arvind Kejriwal on X, the AAP leader indeed threw a political "googly" a few days back after stepping down as Delhi CM and appointing Atish as Delhi Chief Minister.

Political observers remarked that it was Kejriwal's effort to checkmate the BJP before the elections in Delhi. Only time will tell if Arvind Kejriwal's 'spell' will work on the turning track of Delhi politics.