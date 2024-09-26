 'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM, Netizens Call Them 'Masters Of Googly'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM, Netizens Call Them 'Masters Of Googly'

'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM, Netizens Call Them 'Masters Of Googly'

While netizens took potshots at Harbhajan after he shared a picture with Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader indeed threw a political "googly" after stepping down as Delhi CM and appointing Atish as Delhi Chief Minister after coming out of jail on bail in Excise Policy Case. Whether Kejriwal's 'spell' will yield the desired result on the turning track of Delhi politics, only time will tell.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Former cricketer and AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh meeting Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday invited some uncharitable remarks from netizens | X | Harbhajan Singh

Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Thursday (September 26) met with former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The 'turbanator', as the ace spinner is known since his playing days, shared a picture with Kejriwal and posted it on social media platfrom X (formerly Twitter).

"Called on my leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji today. Inspired and humbled by his visionary leadership, passion for inclusive development and commitment to bring positive changes in people's lives. Meeting him always gives positivity and passion to serve the people with renewed vigor," Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

This was also the first time that Harbhajan Singh was meeting Arvind Kejriwal after the AAP leader came out on bail from Tihar jail earlier this month in the money laundering case related to Delhi's excise policy (now scrapped) probed by the CBI.

FPJ Shorts
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
‘Would Be Paid 15 Times More Than Me’: Jheel Mehta On Dilip Joshi’s Fees On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Against Postponement Of Mumbai University Senate Elections; Vote Counting Scheduled For Friday
Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Against Postponement Of Mumbai University Senate Elections; Vote Counting Scheduled For Friday
'Please Stop Fighting And Bring In Peace': Pakistani Boxer Conveys Message To PM Modi After Defeating His Indian Counterpart; Video
'Please Stop Fighting And Bring In Peace': Pakistani Boxer Conveys Message To PM Modi After Defeating His Indian Counterpart; Video
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Union Calls Off Indefinite Strike After Successful Talks With Transport Commissioner’s Office
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Union Calls Off Indefinite Strike After Successful Talks With Transport Commissioner’s Office

Netizens Troll Bhajji For Sharing Photo With Kejriwal

However, netizens were not so kind and trolled Bhajji for sharing his thoughts about Kejriwal and calling him his leader.

"Leadership should be questioned, not idolized. True inspiration comes from accountability and tangible outcomes, not just lofty rhetoric and personal feelings. This reflects a concerning lack of critical engagement," said a user.

Comment on his famous "doosra".

A netizen commented that both person seen in the picture are masters of "googly".

Read Also
Video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail As AAP Supporters Dance To Beats Of...
article-image

While netizens took potshots at Harbhajan after he posted a picture with Arvind Kejriwal on X, the AAP leader indeed threw a political "googly" a few days back after stepping down as Delhi CM and appointing Atish as Delhi Chief Minister.

Political observers remarked that it was Kejriwal's effort to checkmate the BJP before the elections in Delhi. Only time will tell if Arvind Kejriwal's 'spell' will work on the turning track of Delhi politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM,...

'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM,...

Video: Alcoholic Man Smashes Father’s Head With A Brick For Trying To Stop Him From Drinking,...

Video: Alcoholic Man Smashes Father’s Head With A Brick For Trying To Stop Him From Drinking,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Video: Eunuch Stripped & Beaten By Rival Group Over Alms Collection In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut;...

Video: Eunuch Stripped & Beaten By Rival Group Over Alms Collection In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut;...

'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To...

'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To...