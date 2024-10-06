 AAP Leader Shot At In Punjab Following Argument, Shiromani Akali Dal Man Being Blamed
Mandeep Singh Brar, the AAP leader who was shot, was rushed to hospital but media reports say that he is in critical condition.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar receiving medical treatment following an attack on him | Facebook (Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy)

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was shot at in Punjab after a heated argument outside a government office in Fazilka District. Mandeep Singh Brar, the AAP leader who was shot, was rushed to hospital but media reports say that he is in critical condition. It is being alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Mann was the one who pulled the trigger. The allegation has been made by AAP's Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy. Brar is AAP's candidate for the post of sarpanch in the upcoming elections.

As per media reports, the shooting took place outside block development and panchayat officer's office (BDPO).

NDTV quoted a senior police officer who said that Vardev Singh Mann, the alleged shooter, came to the BDPO office to clear a file linked to a local school. However, the request was declined by the government office. An upset Mann walked out of the office.

Outside the office he got into an argument with AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar. An angry Mann allegedly fired gun at Brar.

AAP's Punjab unit released a video condemning the incident and saying violence has no place in democracy.

Vardev Singh Mann is son of a former member of parliament.

