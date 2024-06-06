Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As BJP's MLA From Karnal; Watch

Chandigarh: After taking oath as Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnal, Haryana, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini thanked the people of Karnal for bestowing their trust in him.

He further expressed his confidence to emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Haryana.

Addressing the media, Nayab Singh Saini said, "I want to express my gratitude towards the public of Karnal for making me victorious in by-elections. With this victory, the Karnal's public has signalled their approval for the Bharatiya Janata Party victory in upcoming assembly elections in October."

"Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will secure a huge mandate and establish a government in Haryana for the third consecutive term," said Saini.

He further stated, "In the last nine and half years' reign of PM Narendra Modi, Haryana has achieved new heights in development with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The way Haryana is leading without any regionalism sentiments and corruption and working towards the welfare of everyone, it will lead and develop on the same pace in future under the leadership of Modi Ji."

Earlier, in the morning, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini took oath as MLA of Karnal at the Haryana Assembly complex under the administration of Assembly Speaker, Gyan Chand Gupta. Nayab Singh Saini had recently won the assembly by-elections in the Karnal assembly constituency.

Earlier, he was serving as the Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and was sworn in as Chief Minister of the state just before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. He also served as the state president of Haryana BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP turned in a sub-par performance in the Lok Sabha Polls in Haryana. The party won 5 seats with the Congress also winning 5 seats. The BJP registered a vote share of 46.11 per cent while the Congress registered a vote share of 43.67 per cent and its alliance partner the Aam Admi Party registered a vote share of 3.94 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the BJP had won all 10 seats from the state.