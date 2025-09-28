Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management - VIDEO

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management |

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday held a meeting with top Japanese companies in Gurugram inviting them to make greater investments in Haryana and also signed an MoU with Honda Company for C&D (Construction and Demolition) waste management.

Under this agreement, the government will provide land and waste for setting up the plant, while Honda will manufacture tiles from the waste.

The chief minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the Haryana pavilion. As part of this, he held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in Haryana to boost investment. He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Naraingarh, near here.

Saini said that Naraingarh is strategically located close to Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, which will significantly boost trade.

Discussing the issue pertaining to the water supply facilities in Manesar town in Gurugram, the chief minister said that the work will commence soon on the same. A budget provision of around Rs. 3,000 crore has been made to ensure water availability in Manesar through a pipeline from the Munak canal, he said.

Stressing the importance of utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for meaningful development works, he said that CSR funds should be spent through local administration to ensure their optimum utilization and maximum benefit to the public. He said that Model Sanskriti Schools are being established at every 10 km across Haryana, and CSR can contribute significantly in this direction. He appealed to industrial units to adopt roads under CSR and undertake beautification projects.