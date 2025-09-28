 Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management - VIDEO

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management - VIDEO

The chief minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the Haryana pavilion. As part of this, he held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in Haryana to boost investment. He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Naraingarh, near here.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management |

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday held a meeting with top Japanese companies in Gurugram inviting them to make greater investments in Haryana and also signed an MoU with Honda Company for C&D (Construction and Demolition) waste management.

Under this agreement, the government will provide land and waste for setting up the plant, while Honda will manufacture tiles from the waste.

The chief minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the Haryana pavilion. As part of this, he held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in Haryana to boost investment. He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Naraingarh, near here.

Read Also
Punjab Assembly Session: AAP Govt Demands ₹20k Crore Flood-Relief Package From Centre
article-image

Saini said that Naraingarh is strategically located close to Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, which will significantly boost trade.

FPJ Shorts
'It’s Not Vijay’s Fault': BJP’s K Annamalai Blames State Police, Calls For CBI Probe Into Karur Rally Stampede ; Video
'It’s Not Vijay’s Fault': BJP’s K Annamalai Blames State Police, Calls For CBI Probe Into Karur Rally Stampede ; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates With Straight Bat Instead Of Gun-Shot Gesture After Being Reprimanded By ICC; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates With Straight Bat Instead Of Gun-Shot Gesture After Being Reprimanded By ICC; Video
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice

Discussing the issue pertaining to the water supply facilities in Manesar town in Gurugram, the chief minister said that the work will commence soon on the same. A budget provision of around Rs. 3,000 crore has been made to ensure water availability in Manesar through a pipeline from the Munak canal, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Sends ₹1 Crore Worth Flood Relief Materials To Punjab, Aid To Reach Families By October...
article-image

Stressing the importance of utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for meaningful development works, he said that CSR funds should be spent through local administration to ensure their optimum utilization and maximum benefit to the public. He said that Model Sanskriti Schools are being established at every 10 km across Haryana, and CSR can contribute significantly in this direction. He appealed to industrial units to adopt roads under CSR and undertake beautification projects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It’s Not Vijay’s Fault': BJP’s K Annamalai Blames State Police, Calls For CBI Probe Into...

'It’s Not Vijay’s Fault': BJP’s K Annamalai Blames State Police, Calls For CBI Probe Into...

Indian Railways To Launch 7 New Trains In Bihar, Including 3 Amrit Bharat Express Services

Indian Railways To Launch 7 New Trains In Bihar, Including 3 Amrit Bharat Express Services

Uttarakhand Student Union Elections 2025: ABVP's Historic Victory

Uttarakhand Student Union Elections 2025: ABVP's Historic Victory

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management - VIDEO

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Signs MoU With Honda For Waste Management - VIDEO