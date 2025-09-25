Mumbai Sends ₹1 Crore Worth Flood Relief Materials To Punjab, Aid To Reach Families By October 1–2

Team Relief – Punjab Floods flagged off the materials from Gurdwara Kharghar, Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a significant act of solidarity, the city of Mumbai has sent flood relief materials worth Rs 1 crore to Punjab, which has been affected by recent heavy rains and flooding.

Relief Convoy to Reach Punjab on October 1–2

Team Relief – Punjab Floods flagged off the materials from Gurdwara Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The relief convoy is scheduled to reach Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab on 1st and 2nd October 2025, one of the worst-affected areas following the recent floods.

In the first phase, 500 flood-affected families will receive specially curated household relief kits, including mattresses with covers, woollen bed sheets with pillows, blankets, gents lohi, ladies shawls, and utensils.

Support During Dussehra

On 2nd October, coinciding with Dussehra, volunteers will spend the day with the affected families, offering support, solidarity, and care.

Massive Community Contribution

The relief effort, supported by numerous associations and individual contributors, has mobilized Rs 1 crore in donations. A convoy of locally procured materials will begin distribution from Khadoor Sahib at 8 AM on 1st October, under the blessings of Padma Shri Sant Baba Sewa Singh Ji. On 2nd October, additional convoys will reach other flood-affected districts to ensure aid reaches all families in need.

Future Relief Plans

Looking ahead, the team plans to focus on providing diesel, seeds, pesticides, and medicines to support agriculture and revive livelihoods. They will also assist in rebuilding houses for families whose homes were completely damaged, helping restore shelter and dignity.

Restoring Hope and Dignity

Speaking about the initiative, Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of Team Relief – Punjab Floods, said: "This is not just about providing relief, it is about restoring hope and dignity to families who have lost everything. Together, as one community, we can ensure that Punjab rises again stronger than before."

Also Watch:

Appeal for Continued Support

The organization has appealed to individuals, organizations, and well-wishers to support the ongoing relief efforts, emphasizing that collective efforts can help rebuild lives and bring hope to flood-affected families.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/