 Punjab Assembly Session: AAP Govt Demands ₹20k Crore Flood-Relief Package From Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Assembly Session: AAP Govt Demands ₹20k Crore Flood-Relief Package From Centre

Punjab Assembly Session: AAP Govt Demands ₹20k Crore Flood-Relief Package From Centre

Punjab had recently been ravaged by floods triggered by swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and torrential rains which severely hit 2,300 villages, destroyed crops in over 5 lakh acres and claimed 59 lives across the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government moved a resolution on the opening day of the Punjab assembly session on Friday condemning the BJP-led Central government for its lack of response and failure to sanction a Rs 20,000 crore financial relief package for the flood-hit state.

Punjab had recently been ravaged by floods triggered by swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and torrential rains which severely hit 2,300 villages, destroyed crops in over 5 lakh acres and claimed 59 lives across the state.

Moved by water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, the resolution described the floods as the worst faced by Punjab and expressed its ``profound dismay’’ at the announcement of a token relief package of Rs 1,600 crore, calling it a cruel mockery of the state’s demand of over Rs 20,000 crore for full recovery.

Calling upon the Central government to acknowledge the scale and gravity of the disaster and sanction a special financial package of not less than Rs 20,000 crore to support the farmers and rebuild the destroyed infrastructure of the state.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Read Also
Mumbai Sends ₹1 Crore Worth Flood Relief Materials To Punjab, Aid To Reach Families By October...
article-image

AAP MLAs’ STRONG PROTEST AGAINST PM

The House witnessed a strong protest staged by the AAP legislators who stormed the Well of the assembly and held placards and shouted slogans against prime minister Narendra Modi, who, they alleged, did not respond to the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s pleas for relief package.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan adjourned the House when the ruling party MLAs walked out of the House after refusing to stop their protest despite his repeated requests to resume their seats.

TRIBUTES TO CITIZENS WHO LOST LIVES IN FLOODS

Meanwhile, the assembly also paid tributes to 59 citizens who lost their lives in the recent devastating floods across the state.

At the outset of the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan along with all members of the House also observed remembrance for other departed souls including actor and comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla, renowned music composer Charanjit Ahuja and Ram Prashad Sharma, brother of MLA Ashwani Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Unveils Portraits Of 3 Former Deputy Speakers

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

Musi River Overflows In Hyderabad, Residents Evacuate As Floodwater Reaches Homes – VIDEO

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy -...

Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA For 6 Months In Parts Of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh &...

Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA For 6 Months In Parts Of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh &...