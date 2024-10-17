Haryana BJP Govt 3.0: 4 First-Timers, Including 2 Women, Inducted Into CM Nayab Saini Cabinet

CM Naya Saini Cabinet | ANI

Chandigarh: As many as four first-time legislators including two women have made to the council of ministers in Haryana BJP government which took oath in Panchkula near here on Thursday.

Inducted as Cabinet minister, Arti Rao, who is also an international skeet shooter, won her debut election from Ateli seat on BJP ticket. Arti, is daughter of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, the tallest Ahir leader in the state.

Notably, Arti was one of the two acclaimed sportswomen – another being the ace wrestler and Congress’ nominee Vinesh Phogat - who had made it to the 90-member Haryana assembly,

Another woman first-time MLA inducted as a Cabinet minister is Shruti Choudhry, a former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket. She is the daughter of BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Kiran Choudhary. Both of them had joined the saffron party recently after quitting Congress.

The third first-time MLA is Arvind Sharma, a three-time MP, who fought and won his debut assembly election from Gohana seat in Sonepat district and has been inducted as a Cabinet minister.

The fourth first-time MLA is Gaurav Gautam from Palwal seat, who has been inducted as minister of state in the Nayab Saini’s Cabinet.

Interestingly, the council of ministers of Nayab Saini (54) has three ministers – all first-time MLAs – who are less than 50 years of age.

The youngest among them is Gaurav Gautam, from Palwal seat, who is 36. While Arti Rao from Ateli seat, is about 45, Shruti Choudhry is aged at 49 years and has won Tosham seat. The fourth first-time MLA, Arvind Sharma is, 61, who has won the Gohana seat.

On the other hand, the senior most MLA in Saini’s cabinet is Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt seat; he is 71, and a 7-time MLA followed by Krishan Panwar, 66, who is a five-time MLA and Rao Ranbir Singh, 63, is a four-time MLA.