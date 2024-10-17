Haryana: BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Present (VIDEO)

Chandigarh: After the historic victory in the state of Haryana, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed its government in Haryana for the third consecutive time. Former CM and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took the oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath.
PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and other top BJP leaders including Yogi Aadityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, and Pramod Sawant were present at the swearing-in ceremony, which is underway in Chandigarh.
Apart from Saini, 13 MLAs are expected to take oath as cabinet ministers.
As per reports, all 20 Chief Ministers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and their deputies, a mega political gathering in the run-up to Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. On the lines of upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are likely to hold a crucial meeting with Amit Shah after the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Saini.
After the oath ceremony in Panchkula, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a half-day conclave, the first of its kind after many years, in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, where all Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the ruling NDA will attend, reported IANS. BJP currently has 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers.
In the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP won in Haryana for the third straight time, fighting anti-incumbency. It won 48 seats in the 90-seat Assembly of Haryana. The Congress won 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured two and three Independents were elected. All three have extended unconditional support to the government.