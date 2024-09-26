 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh & Barwala Constituencies Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh & Barwala Constituencies Today

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh & Barwala Constituencies Today

Kumari Selja, who has been keeping away from the campaign, will join Rahul's rally along with her inner-party ally Randeep Surjewala and former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, amid poll managers indicating that the factional war has been impacting the cadre and electioneering.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

New Delhi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign for Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday by addressing rallies in Assandh and Barwala constituencies, where the party is expected to project unity within, as the central leadership has managed an uneasy truce among warring leaders.

Who Will Be Joining Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Rally?

Kumari Selja, who has been keeping away from the campaign, will join Rahul's rally along with her inner-party ally Randeep Surjewala and former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, amid poll managers indicating that the factional war has been impacting the cadre and electioneering.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Angry ML Khattar Gets Youth Thrown Out For Commenting At His Event...
article-image

The temporary truce came after Selja met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday for a long meeting to hear her grievances and on Tuesday on her birthday. Selja has announced her decision to restart her campaign but has minced no words in public about her antipathy towards Hooda.

FPJ Shorts
Former PM Manmohan Singh's 92nd Birthday: Political Leaders, From Prime Minister Modi To Rahul Gandhi, Extend Heartfelt Wishes
Former PM Manmohan Singh's 92nd Birthday: Political Leaders, From Prime Minister Modi To Rahul Gandhi, Extend Heartfelt Wishes
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online
Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer
Drenched In Heavy Rains, Zomato Delivery Partner Walks On Waterlogged Mumbai Streets To Deliver Butter Chicken To Customer
US: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir In Sacramento, California, Vandalized With Anti-Hindu Messages; Visuals Surface
US: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir In Sacramento, California, Vandalized With Anti-Hindu Messages; Visuals Surface

On Wednesday, she posted on 'X' her campaign plans for Thursday, which includes Rahul's rally and three other public meetings in Tohana and Hisar. Rahul is expected to campaign in Haryana for another three days.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ex-Dy CM Dushyant Chautala, Ex-MP Brijendra Locked In Dynastic...
article-image

Star Campaigners’ Absence Sparks Concerns In Haryana Elections

Amid questions about the absence of star campaigners Rahul and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Haryana, a section in the party claimed that they were holding back their top guns for the final push but sources indicated that Rahul was upset with the way electioneering was managed. Incidentally, Rahul was not present at the launch of seven guarantees for Haryana on September 18 though he was in the national capital with sources saying that he was not happy with the way the manifesto is being formulated. He was of the view that there was no process and guarantees were announced prior to the formal launch by state leaders at their whims and fancies. No reason was given for his absence from the launch, which was attended by Kharge.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In...
article-image

Rahul was also upset with the way factionalism intensified after candidate selection with Selja keeping off campaign for almost two weeks while Surjewala was restricted to a few pockets.

Before leaving for the US earlier this month, he had asked the leadership to reconvene a Central Election Committee meeting, which had completed its exercise, to address concerns of Selja and Surjewala. He was also not happy with the Hooda camp for not being accommodative.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former PM Manmohan Singh's 92nd Birthday: Political Leaders, From Prime Minister Modi To Rahul...

Former PM Manmohan Singh's 92nd Birthday: Political Leaders, From Prime Minister Modi To Rahul...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh &...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Assandh &...

SC Grants Bail To Former Tamil Nadu Minister & DMK Leader V. Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case...

SC Grants Bail To Former Tamil Nadu Minister & DMK Leader V. Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Address 5 Election Rallies In Jammu & Kashmir Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Address 5 Election Rallies In Jammu & Kashmir Today

Puja Khedkar Controversy: Delhi High Court To Hear Plea For Interim Bail Today

Puja Khedkar Controversy: Delhi High Court To Hear Plea For Interim Bail Today