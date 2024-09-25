Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Angry ML Khattar Gets Youth Thrown Out For Commenting At His Event In Hisar; VIDEO Surfaces

Angry ML Khattar Gets Youth Thrown Out For Commenting At His Event In Hisar | X

Hisar: Voting for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 is scheduled for October 5. As the election date approaches, political drama in the state is intensifying, with parties actively campaigning and promoting their candidates through major rallies across the state. In a shocking incident from a political rally of Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a video has gone viral showing the former CM getting angry after a youth's comment during the event. The former CM shouted at the youth and instructed security personnel to remove him from the rally.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (September 24) at Punjabi Dharamshala, when Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a public rally in Hisar. The youth, who was standing in front of the stage, listened as Khattar said, "This time, the BJP government will be formed in the state, isn't that clear?" He further added, "For this to happen, it is important that the MLA from Hisar is from the BJP, and Dr. Kamal Gupta is pro-people, so supporting him is equally important."

The youth responded to the Union Minister's remarks by saying, "The government will be formed by the BJP in the state, but the BJP candidate from Hisar, Dr. Kamal Gupta, will lose."

This direct response from the youth angered the former CM, who then instructed his security personnel to apprehend the youth and throw him out of the event.

Khattar said "Are Isko Pakdlo, Himmat Kaise Ho Gayi Iski. Pakadke Le Jaao Baahar" (How did he dare to say that? Catch him and take him outside).

Haryana Assembly Election Details

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, 2024, with the counting of votes set for October 8, 2024. This election will determine the representatives for all 90 seats in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Manohar Lal Khattar Contesting From Karnal

Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from the Karnal constituency. This seat has been significant for Khattar, as he previously won it in both the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections. Currently, the Karnal seat is held by Nayab Singh Saini, who succeeded Khattar as Chief Minister earlier this year.

Key Dates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024:

Notification Date: September 5, 2024

Last Date for Filing Nominations: September 12, 2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: September 13, 2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature: September 16, 2024

Date of Polling: October 5, 2024

Date of Counting Votes: October 8, 2024