Haryana: 4 Held For Firing At Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad | File Photo

Chandigarh: The Ambala unit of the Haryana special task force (STF) in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police arrested four persons on Saturday from a "dhaba" in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district for allegedly firing at the Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad (Ravan) in UP’s Deoband town recently.

According to reports, the accused held from Ambala were identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, trio hailing from UP’s Saharanpur district while the fourth accused was identified as Vikas who reportedly hailed from Gonder village of Karnal district of Haryana.

The Ambala STF unit deputy superintendent of police (DSP) told media that the accused nabbed here were handed over to the UP police for the further probe into the case. He, however, held that it was not clear as yet if the accused had taken a refuge in Ambala or had a harbour here. However, no weapon was recovered from them, Kumar added, according to media reports.

UP Police registers case

Pertinently, the arrests come after the UP police had registered a case into the custody of three suspects for interrogation there after the vehicle used by the attackers were recovered on Wednesday.

The UP police had registered a case of attempt to murder (section 307 of IPC) and under relevant sections of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989, at Deoband police station after the firing incident that took place earlier this week.

The Ambush

The firing incident took place when the Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was travelling in an SUV when some unidentified persons opened fire on his vehicle near Gandhi Colony in Deoband in which he had sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The Bhim Army leader had rued before the media that while he was fighting for his life, the criminals were still roaming free and that this could not be done without the protection of those in power. He had gone on to say that he believed that this was an acute negligence by the government.

