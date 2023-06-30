'Chandrashekhar Will Not Survive Next Time': UP Police Arrest Youth For Threatening Bhim Army Chief On Facebook

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad | File Photo

In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended a young man from Amethi in connection with the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday.

The arrested individual had been operating a Facebook account under the name "Kshatriya of Amethi" through which he issued death threats to Chandrashekhar. Following the attack on Wednesday, a post was made from the same Facebook account claiming responsibility for the assault and warning of a future attempt on Chandrashekhar's life. The detained youth is a resident of the Gauriganj area in Amethi.

Motive behind the attack remains unclear

The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the arrested individual was directly involved in planning the assault or if he solely made the threatening Facebook posts.

Gunmen attacked Bhim Army chief in UP's Deoband on Wednesday evening when he and five others were traveling in a car. Gunfire was directed at their vehicle, with Chandrashekhar sustaining a bullet wound to the waist, while one of his associates was injured in the hand.

Soon after the incident the police launched an investigation, analysing CCTV footage and tracking the car involved, which was later found in Miragpur, Deoband, late at night. Meanwhile, a post regarding the attack on Chandrashekhar went viral on social media.

The Facebook account under the name "Kshatriya of Amethi" contained a post stating, "The deadly attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravana, Ravana was shot in the back, survived, will not survive next time."

Additionally, an earlier post from five days ago threatened to kill Chandrashekhar, stating that the "Thakur of Amethi" would carry out the act in broad daylight at a busy intersection. As these posts gained widespread attention, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Gauriganj police station and initiated an investigation. Given the involvement of a prominent political party leader, swift action was taken by the police, considering the seriousness of the matter.

Vimlesh Singh, the individual behind the "Kshatriya of Amethi" Facebook account, has been arrested. Dr. Elamaran, Superintendent of Police in Amethi, confirmed the arrest and stated that an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons in relation to the entire incident. The police are currently interrogating Vimlesh Singh to gather more information.