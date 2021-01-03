'Happy new year': Risk we took with stockpiling Covishield finally paid off, says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said that his company took a huge risk by stockpiling the Covishield vaccine even before it was approved.

His statement came as India's drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla said in a tweet.