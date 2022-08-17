'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's death

State Rural Development Minister Rajendra Gudha |

The death of the Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore which took a political turn is now being made the issue of cast politics. Slamming his own party, minister for Rural Development in Rajasthan Rajendra Gudha targeted the Congress leaders saying that the government, if needed, should "hang the teacher who killed the child, but it is wrong to abuse the entire Rajput community."

The Dalit boy, who was thrashed by the school teacher, a Rajput for drinking water from the pot, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (August 13), 24 days after the incident.

Talking to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gudha demanded justice for the Dalit boy and even threatened to withdraw the support of all the former BSP-origin MLAs if justice is not served in the Jalore case but at the same time defended his community saying, "If one man committed a crime, how could the whole community become guilty. The entire Rajput society is being projected as a villain. It is not good."

"I agree with the statement of our fellow MLA Lakhan Meena who said that if the government will not take action and if justice is not served, all our 6 MLAs will withdraw support from the government," Gudha added.

Notably, Gudha is one of the six BSP MLAs who joined Congress in 2019.

The minister was also seen angry with Govind Meghwal, a colleague in the cabinet. He said, "Our cabinet colleague Govind Meghwal was saying that the Thakurs broke our back by beating us." "I request Govind Meghwal with folded hands that no criminal has any caste and in this case, no attempt should be made to make a community a villain. As far as feudalism is concerned, along with Rajputs, Jats, Brahmins, Gurjars, Dalits and Muslims also ruled, they also had princely states," said Gudha.

It is to mention here that a nine-year-old Dalit student died on Saturday allegedly beaten up by a teacher of a private school for touching a drinking water pot. The accused teacher Chail Singh has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.