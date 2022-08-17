Rajasthan: Dalit woman dies after family members set her on fire over dispute; case registered

Representational photo

Jaipur: A Dalit woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her relatives in the Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on August 10 when the victim Anita (32), who is a teacher by profession, was returning to her home.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the victim to the hospital. She had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.

Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj, Circle Officer, Jamwaramgarh, said that the victim in her statement alleged that on August 10 she was set on fire by her relatives. In her complaint, she has named 10 people including three women.

The families were having some monetary disputes and they had lodged complaints against each other in May also and four people were arrested. The victim had complained of threat and molestation.

“Anita succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning. A case has been lodged under IPC section 302 and investigation is on,’ said the officer.