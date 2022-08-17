e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Dalit woman dies after family members set her on fire over dispute; case registered

The incident took place on August 10 when the victim Anita (32), who is a teacher by profession, was returning to her home.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Jaipur: A Dalit woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her relatives in the Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on August 10 when the victim Anita (32), who is a teacher by profession, was returning to her home.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the victim to the hospital. She had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.

Shiv Kumar Bharadwaj, Circle Officer, Jamwaramgarh, said that the victim in her statement alleged that on August 10 she was set on fire by her relatives. In her complaint, she has named 10 people including three women.

The families were having some monetary disputes and they had lodged complaints against each other in May also and four people were arrested. The victim had complained of threat and molestation.

“Anita succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning. A case has been lodged under IPC section 302 and investigation is on,’ said the officer.

Read Also
Rajasthan Dalit murder: Caste system will kill more if not abolished, says ex-Speaker Meira Kumar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRajasthan: Dalit woman dies after family members set her on fire over dispute; case registered

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: CID probe in death of former MLC Vinayak Mete in road accident

Mumbai updates: CID probe in death of former MLC Vinayak Mete in road accident

Watch: Pregnant woman crosses swollen river on rubber tube in MP

Watch: Pregnant woman crosses swollen river on rubber tube in MP

West Bengal: CBI freezes fixed deposits of over Rs 16.97 crore of arrested TMC leader Anubrata...

West Bengal: CBI freezes fixed deposits of over Rs 16.97 crore of arrested TMC leader Anubrata...

BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's...

'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's...
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes