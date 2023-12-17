 Hackers Post Obscene Photos & Videos On Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's Facebook Account; Page Recovered
Hackers Post Obscene Photos & Videos On Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's Facebook Account; Page Recovered

The Aam Aadmi Party's social media worked overnight to recover the Delhi mayor's Facebook page.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, on whose Facebook page hackers posted obscene photos, said that her account on the social media platform was finally recovered. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) social media worked overnight to recover Oberoi's Facebook page.

On Friday, Oberoi posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) announcing that she was unable to access her Facebook page for a few days. She told her followers to be aware of any unusual activity on her page.

However, after continuous efforts of AAP's social media team, Oberoi's Facebook page was finally recovered. She told ANI that hackers had posted obscene photos and video on her page.

"I was not able to access it since a week. Yesterday we suddenly saw obscene pictures and videos posted on it by someone who had hacked it. We came to know about it around 9 pm yesterday," Oberoi told ANI. "Social media team worked on it the entire night...My Facebook page was recovered this afternoon and we now have access to it."

Rise in cyber crimes around the world, Oberoi says

The Delhi mayor also acknowledged that the world has been witnessing a spike in cyber crimes. She also called for better tightening of cyber security to avoid such incidents.

"I think cybercrime is on the rise across the world. Technology is both beneficial as well as harmful. We would want that there should be an update so that hackers are not able to misuse it," Oberoi said.

Chamoli district police's Facebook page targeted

Meanwhile, an unidentified person posted an obscene photo and a link to a pornographic video on the Facebook page of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district police.

Chamoli SP Rekha Yadav has ordered a probe into the matter, the Times of India reported quoting a district police officer. “The objectionable photo was removed from the page and replaced with the insignia of Chamoli Police, which was originally there. The probe is underway to identify and apprehend the accused,” the officer reportedly said.

