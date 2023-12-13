Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Says He's NOT On Facebook Amid Reports Of His Account Getting Hacked

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj issued a clarification on Wednesday (December 13) issued a clarification after media reports claimed that his Facebook account was hacked. Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Leo director said that he doesn't have an account on Facebook.

For those unversed, Lokesh started trending on X after several social media users shared screenshot of Lokesh's fake account on Facebook and claimed that it has been hacked, raising concerns about digital security.

Sharing his official statement, Lokesh wrote, "Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts."

Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 13, 2023

Lokesh is a Tamil film director and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Maanagaram in 2017. However, he gained widespread fame and success with his second directorial venture, Kaithi, in 2019, which starred Karthi in the lead role. The film was appreciated for its intense screenplay and well-executed action sequences.

Following the success of Kaithi, Lokesh directed Master, a highly-anticipated and successful film that starred Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It was well-received by audiences and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

In 2023, he directed Leo, which starred Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan among others.