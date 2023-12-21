Gurugram Shocker: King Club Owner Attacked With Iron Rods, Shots Fired At His Car On Dera Mandi Road

King Club Owner Attacked With Iron Rods, Shots Fired At His Car On Dera Mandi Road | Twitter

New Delhi, December 21: An owner of Gurugram-based King Club was attacked with iron rods and shots were fired at his car by unidentified assailants in South Delhi’s Dera Mandi Road on Thursday, an official said. According to police, at 8:53 a.m. a police control room call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station from Rahul, the brother of the victim, Sunder.

Sunder's car, a white Hyundai Creta, was chased by two cars

Rahul, a resident of Nandu Mohalla, Dera Village, told police that his brother had been fired upon while travelling from his club in Gurugram to his residence. According to Rahul, Sunder's car, a white Hyundai Creta, was chased by two cars with HR-51 (Faridabad, Haryana) registration numbers.

The attackers had an old enmity with Sunder

“Harkesh, an acquaintance of Sunder who was present at the scene, also provided additional details,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Chandan Chowdhary. Harkesh disclosed that the attackers had an old enmity with Sunder and him, stemming from financial issues related to the King Club.

They reportedly fired upon his car and assaulted him with iron rods

“The assailants, allegedly from Tigaon village in Faridabad, had pursued Sunder from Gurugram, firing upon him near Gwal Pahari Chauki,” said the DCP. The assailants caught up with Sunder in front of Farm No. 21, Dera Mandi Road, where they reportedly fired upon his car and assaulted him with iron rods before fleeing the scene.

Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot

“Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and Sunder's damaged car was found abandoned on the roadside,” said the DCP. Miraculously, Sunder sustained injuries but did not suffer any gunshot wounds. “He was promptly taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center by his relatives for medical attention. The police, including the crime team, swiftly responded to the incident, securing the area for investigation,” said the DCP.

The police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects

Preliminary probe suggests an ongoing feud related to financial matters associated with the King Club in Gurugram. “The police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack. The motive behind the assault and the identities of the assailants are under investigation,” said the DCP.