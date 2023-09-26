Gurugram Shocker: Security Guard Brutally Attacks Woman With Screwdriver During Failed Rape Attempt

Security Guard Brutally Attacks Woman With Screwdriver During Failed Rape Attempt |

Gurugram, September 26: A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured after a security guard of a noted society attacked her with a screwdriver during a failed rape attempt. The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said. The woman has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The incident took place at around 11.20 a.m. on Tuesday at Saare Homes Society located at Sector-92 in Gurugram.

'My wife was alone at the time of the incident at the flat'

The victim's husband Satender Singh, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh told IANS, "My wife was alone at the time of the incident at the flat. The society guard entered the flat on the pretext of a complaint regarding maintenance of the balcony and grabbed my wife from behind and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he attacked her with a screwdriver on her neck, hand and legs and fled the spot."

The security officer of the society informed the husband about the incident

Thereafter, the security officer of the society informed the husband about the incident and got the woman admitted to the private hospital for further treatment. "The victim woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and unfit for statement. The suspect security guard is absconding after the incident. We will soon record her statement for a further legal proceeding," Sub-Inspector Yashwant in In charge of the Sector-93 police post told IANS.

The victim's husband raised serious questions about society's security

Meanwhile, the victim's husband raised serious questions about society's security. "I just shifted here at the society for security purposes and paying hefty rent, but the society guard is involved in such a serious incident. I need stringent action against those guilty behind the incident," he said.