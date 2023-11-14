Gurugram: Miscreants Burst Rockets, Firecrackers On Roofs Of Speeding Cars Without Number Plates; Video Of Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral

Miscreants Burst Rockets and firecrackers On Roof Of Speeding Cars Without Number Plates | Twitter

Gurugram: A video has surfaced on social media in which a gang of younsters is seen performing dangerous stunts on their cars on the occasion of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh's Gurugram. The video has been going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the youths are firing rockets and bursting firecrackers on the roof of speeding cars on the highway on Diwali night. The miscreants were seen creating a ruckus on the road and did not care at all about their own or any others' lives while performing the dangerous stunts. They first removed the number plates from their cars to evade police and posted videos of their dangerous Diwali celebrations on social media.

The youths are seen bursting firecrackers on the roof of their cars

The incident is said to have unfolded at Cyber City in Gurugram. The youths are seen bursting firecrackers on the roof of their cars while moving at a very high speed on the highway at night. The sparks that are emanating from the firecrackers which are bursting on the roof of the moving cars are seen flying all over the road. It is dangerous not only for the lives of the one performing the stunt but also for the lives of other people driving on the road also the lives of the pedestrians are at risk.

The dangerous stunts are risky

The video that has been posted on social media is gaining ire from the users as the dangerous stunts are risky for the lives of many people. The netizens are saying that the stunt is not a Diwali celebration, but it is anarchy. They are also saying that these hooligans are so clever that they have removed the number plates of their cars and posted the video to hide their identity and evade police action.

The Gurugram Police have initiated an investigation

The Gurugram Police have initiated an investigation after the video went viral on social media. They are chalking out strategies to nab the miscreants of those who are involved in performing these dangerous stunts. They are investigating the video and also examining the CCTV cameras installed in the areas to identify the miscreants. The police should take strict action against the culprits so that such events do not come up in the future.

Many incidents of reckless driving were reported on Diwali night

Many incidents of reckless driving and also hit and run cases were reported on the night of Diwali on Sunday (November 12). Many people were reported injured in the cases of hit and run that occurred on the night of Diwali in Gurugram and other areas. A youth also lost his life after his friends shoot a piped firecracker at him from behind in Ghaziabad. He died due to excessive bleeding fronm his leg as his friends burst the piped firecracker at him.

गुरुग्राम गैंग यह दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन नहीं, अराजकता है !!



NCR मे बेखौफ कारो पर हुडदंग करने वाले इतने चालाक हैं कि गाड़ियों की नंबर प्लेट भी Hide कर दी है pic.twitter.com/IcouxIJPJx — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 14, 2023

