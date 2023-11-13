Video: Ghaziabad Youth Dies Of Excessive Bleeding After His Friends Shoot Firecrackers At Him Using Iron Pipe

Ghaziabad Youth Dies Of Excessive Bleeding After His Friends Shoot Firecrackers At Him Using Iron Pipe | Twitter

Ghaziabad: In an appalling incident a Muslim youth lost his life after his friends blasted sulfur and potash filled in an iron pipe from behind in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the friends of the youth blast a pipe firecracker from behind after which the youth falls to the ground and dies.

The incident occurred on Diwali night

The incident occurred on Diwali night on Sunday (November 12) while they were celebrating the festival in Jhandapur which falls under the Link Road Police Station area. The youths were celebrating Diwali by filling sulfur and potash in an iron rod at around 11 PM. A youth named Pradeep shot a piped firecracker at another youth named Nato alias Afzal from behind.

दिनांक 12.11.23 की रात्रि लगभग 11 बजे झन्डा पुर क्षेत्र थाना लिंक रोड में पुलिस को एक सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि एक व्यक्ति प्रदीप पुत्र हरेराम के द्वारा पाइप वाला पटाखा प्रयुक्त किया जा रहा था | जिसको चलाते समय उसके सामने खड़े नाटू उर्फ़ अफजल के पैर में पीछे की ओर नस फट गयी...1/3 pic.twitter.com/xSZFKynWau — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) November 13, 2023

The firecracker hit him on his leg

The firecracker hit him on his leg after which Afzal who was 30 years old suffered as a vein torn at the back of his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after he collapsed as the firecracker hit him from behind. He was declared dead by the doctors at the hsopital due to excessive bleeding. Afzal was reportedly a resident of Jharkhand and was living in Ghaziabad for the past 20-25 years.

Police have informed his relatives in Jharkhand

The police have informed his relatives in Jharkhand about the incident and the dead body has been sent for post-mortem. There are reports that around three people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter. The police have informed that the incident does not amount to a criminal offence, as it was an accident and a murder case has not been registered.

The case of culpable homicide will be registered

The police also said that a case of culpable homicide will be registered. The police further informed that legal action is being taken in connection with the case and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

गाज़ियाबाद में प्रदीप के द्वारा पटाखे चलाने के बाद अफ़ज़ल कि मौत,



पुलिस के मुताबिक दिनांक 12.11.23 की रात्रि लगभग 11 बजे झन्डा पुर क्षेत्र थाना लिंक रोड में पुलिस को एक सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि एक व्यक्ति प्रदीप पुत्र हरेराम के द्वारा पाइप वाला पटाखा प्रयुक्त किया जा रहा था |… pic.twitter.com/Ba32q50dc1 — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) November 13, 2023

