Gupteshwar Pandey dropped, 11 MLAs lose ticket: 7 takeaways from JDU's list of candidates for Bihar Elections 202

Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Wednesday released a list of 115 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. Interestingly, the party has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs while accommodating the turncoats.

In addition to this, Bihar's former DGP who recently joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the service failed to make it to the list.

From these 11 MLAs who lost tickets to turncoats to the former DGP who could not make it to the list, here are seven interesting takeaways from the seat allocation of JDU.

Seating MLAs who could not make it to the list

Sitting MLAs Kapil Dev Kamat from Babubarhi, Guljar Devi from Phulparas, Suneel Kumar Chaudhary from Benipur, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha from Jiradei, Raj Kishore Singh from Vaishali, Ramanand Prasad Singh from Parbatta, Janardan Manjhi from Amarpur, Ravi Jyoti Kumar from Rajgir, Dadan Pehalwan from Dumraon, Dhumal Singh from Ekma have failed to get tickets.

However, some of their relatives have been given the ticket. Ramanand Prasad Singh's son Sanjeev Kumar, Kapil Dev Kamat's daughter-in-law Meena Kamat, Dhumal Singh's wife Sita Devi got the opportunity to contest on JDU symbol.