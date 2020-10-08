'You can arrest me', Tejashwi Yadav writes to Nitish, seeks CBI probe in former RJD secretary's murder case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the murder of a former party secretary Shakti Malik in Bihar's Purnia district.

In the letter, Tejashwi Yadav also said that the Nitish Kumar government can arrest him before he files his nomination for Bihar assembly polls.

The RJD leader said he and his brother have been named in the FIR which was registered in the case.

"You can also arrest me and call for interrogation before nomination," he said.