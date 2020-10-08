'Don't call me right now': Gupteshwar 'Robinhood' Pandey to his supporters after being ghosted by BJP, JDU

Hours later, the JD(U) member took to his Facebook account to address the discussion around his omission from the ballots. Emphasising that he was dedicated to the people of Bihar, he wrote in Hindi that he was being besieged by calls from well wishers wondering what had happened.

"After I got free, everyone expected that I will contest the election but I am not contesting assembly elections this time. There's no such thing as being frustrated. Be patient. My life has been spent in the struggle. I will be serving the public all my life. Please be patient and do not call me," he wrote in Hindi. Pandey said that his life was dedicated to the people of Bihar and its people.

"Keep your love and blessings going," Pandey said in a Facebook post written in Hindi.