Gujarat: Traffic Brigade Jawan Saves Woman Attempting Suicide On Amroli Bridge In Surat

A quick-thinking traffic brigade personnel, Rahul Dayma, averted a potential tragedy on Thursday by saving a young woman who attempted to jump from the Amroli Bridge into the Tapi River.

Dayma, stationed at the Amroli Old Jakatnaka point for traffic management, was alerted by an auto driver about a woman climbing the bridge's iron grills with the intent to jump. Without hesitation, he left his post and rushed to the scene.

Reaching the bridge, Dayma found the woman clinging precariously to the narrow holes of the grill. He cautiously initiated conversation with her, aiming to de-escalate the situation. He then managed to pull her back to safety, immediately calling for help. Passersby, touched by Dayma's quick action, joined him in securing the woman.

Sources revealed that the woman, residing in Surat's Katargam area, attempted suicide due to emotional distress caused by her lover's betrayal. Upon learning of his marriage and child, she fell into despair, leading to this desperate act.

Dayma, recounting the incident, stated that he prioritized talking to the woman calmly, establishing a connection that allowed him to pull her back. He then swiftly informed both the fire department and the police. Civilians, including women, gathered around, offering support and assistance.

The fire department and police arrived quickly, using cutters to dismantle a section of the bridge's mesh and ensure complete safety. Initial inquiries revealed that the woman had been in a four-year relationship with a young man who had falsely claimed to be unmarried. The discovery of his deceit and marital status pushed her to the brink of suicide.

Dayma's swift action and presence of mind not only saved a life but also showcased the commendable courage and dedication of the traffic brigade personnel who go beyond their regular duties to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.