Gujarat: Woman Doctor Ends Life In Ahmedabad Crime Branch Premises, Exposes Love Affair With EOW Inspector

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shaken the corridors of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, a female doctor took her own life within the premises shortly after a meeting with an officer from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday. The grim discovery has cast a shadow over the department, unveiling a tale of personal anguish intertwined with professional associations.

Details of case

The Gaikwad Haveli police, upon being alerted, found the body of Dr. Vaishali Joshi, a resident of Dabhedi near Virpur in Mahisagar district, and launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances leading to her tragic demise. Amidst the sorrow and confusion, a significant clue emerged—a 15-page suicide note recovered from Dr. Joshi's possession, which laid bare the depths of her despair and the reasons she felt compelled to end her life.

The note revealed a complex and intimate relationship between Dr. Joshi and EOW Police Inspector BK Khachar, marking a relationship that spanned four years of shared history. This revelation has sparked a wave of shock and introspection within the community and the police force, raising questions about the nature of their association and the events that led to such a drastic step.

Background of deceased doctor

Dr. Joshi, who had been living in a PG in the Satellite area following the death of her father, is survived by her mother and two sisters—one residing in Vadodara and the other in Canada. Her family, now engulfed in grief, grapples with the loss of a loved one whose life was intricately connected to her work and the people she encountered therein.

The suicide note is currently in the custody of the Gaikwad Haveli police, who are meticulously sifting through its contents to understand the full scope of Dr. Joshi's relationship with PI Khachar and the pressures she faced. The police's silence on the matter underscores the sensitivity and complexity of the investigation, as efforts are underway to piece together the events leading up to Dr. Joshi's death.