Gujarat: 15-Day-Old Child Dies, 8 Injured In Ahmedabad Fire

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning as a major fire broke out at Khwaja flat in Patel Vas, Danilimda. The fire, which is suspected to have originated in the parking lot, quickly spread to the second floor, causing panic and injuries among residents.

Details of incident

"A 15-day-old child died in the incident," confirmed Dr Leena Dabhi, Superintendent of Maninagar LG Hospital, where the victims were rushed for treatment. "Eight other people sustained injuries, with two individuals suffering from severe burns. The remaining individuals were affected by smoke inhalation and are currently receiving treatment."

The fire department responded swiftly to the emergency call received at 6:15 AM. "Two fire tenders from the Jamalpur fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene," a fire brigade official stated. "Upon arrival, the fire had already spread up the stairs to the second floor. Our team promptly brought the blaze under control using water cannons."

Timely intervention of fire brigade prevented further escalation

The timely intervention of the fire brigade prevented further escalation and facilitated the rescue of over 27 residents trapped in the building. However, the loss of the young child leaves a deep scar on the community.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in residential buildings, particularly ensuring clear escape routes and fire alarms are functional.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.