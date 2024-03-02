Gujarat: Sudden Downpour & Hailstorm Disrupt Ahmedabad Weekend

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms lashed Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon, throwing the city into disarray. The sudden change in weather, which saw strong winds and dark clouds roll in, disrupted the weekend plans of many residents.

The SG Highway, Ghuma, Bhopal, Sarkhej, Thaltej, Gota, C.G Road, and Nehrunagar areas received torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. Meanwhile, Shahibaug and Bapunagar witnessed hailstorm activity.

The heavy downpour caused flooding on several roads, making it difficult for motorists to navigate. However, some children were seen enjoying the unexpected rain by playing in the puddles.

IMD's forcast

The Meteorological Department had predicted scattered light to moderate rain across Gujarat for the next two days i.e March 1 and March 2, along with strong winds. This afternoon, Ahmedabad experienced a dramatic shift in weather, with strong winds and dust storms followed by dark clouds and heavy rain. The sudden downpour drenched many residents who were out enjoying the weekend, forcing them to seek shelter.

The weather department had issued a forecast for rain in various parts of the state on March 1 and 2, five days prior. The prediction for rain today, March 2, proved accurate, and the afternoon saw a sudden change in weather with light to moderate rain across the city. This unexpected downpour caught many residents by surprise, especially those who had ventured out with their families for the weekend.

The unseasonal rain is expected to bring a drop in temperatures over the next 24-48 hours. The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad city was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius at 4 pm, and is expected to remain unchanged for the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature for the last 24 hours was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius. With the change in minimum and maximum temperatures, the city is expected to experience a decrease in heat sensation over the next few hours.