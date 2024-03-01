Gujarat Ministers To Pay Homage At Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir In Ayodhya

Ram Temple | File

In a gesture of reverence and spiritual significance, ministers from the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, are slated to embark on a pilgrimage to the sacred town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on March 2nd. Their purpose is to seek the divine blessings of Lord Shri Ram at the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

This visit follows a trend set by Chief Ministers and Ministers from various BJP-ruled states who have recently journeyed to Ayodhya to pay homage at the revered Ram Mandir. Despite the historic pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir taking place on January 22, BJP leaders were notably absent from the guest list, with only select dignitaries and workers involved in the temple's construction being extended invitations.

In a demonstration of their commitment to facilitating pilgrimages, the Gujarat government has announced plans to establish lodging and boarding facilities for pilgrims traveling from the state to Ayodhya. This initiative underscores Gujarat's dedication to providing pilgrims with comfortable accommodations and enhancing their spiritual experience. Additionally, key officials from the state government are expected to accompany the ministers on their visit to Ayodhya, further reinforcing Gujarat's support for this spiritual journey.

The visit to Ayodhya holds profound significance for the ministers of the Gujarat government, symbolizing their deep-rooted faith and reverence for Lord Shri Ram. By paying homage at the sacred site of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, they aim to strengthen the spiritual bonds that unite millions of devotees across the nation.