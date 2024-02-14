Gujarat Secretariat, Forest Department Employees Protest Against New Pension Scheme

FPJ

In a show of simmering discontent, employees of the Gujarat Secretariat Staff Association and the Gujarat Forest Department joined forces on Wednesday to protest against the new pension scheme, demanding the reinstatement of the old system. The protest, marked by black bands and a memorandum submission, signals a growing unease among government employees ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With black bands adorning their uniforms, office bearers of the secretariat association submitted a memorandum to the government, outlining their grievances. The protestors announced a two-day escalation of their protest, wearing black ribbons on Thursday and black clothes on Friday.

Past Protest:

This latest demonstration comes as an echo of the major agitation that swept through the state before the December 2022 assembly elections. Back then, employees had launched a strong campaign demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme. While the government had offered assurances, those promises remain unfulfilled.

"The new government under CM Bhupendra Patel has been in power for a year now, but our demands haven't been addressed," said a spokesperson for the Gujarat Secretariat Staff Association. "With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, we want to reiterate our demand for the old pension scheme, which offers guaranteed benefits and financial security after retirement."

Old Pension Scheme:

The old pension scheme, which was replaced by the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2004, provided a fixed monthly pension based on the last drawn salary. The NPS, on the other hand, is a market-linked scheme with uncertain returns. Employees argue that the NPS offers no guaranteed income and leaves them vulnerable to market fluctuations.

The protest by the secretariat and forest department employees is likely to resonate with other government employees across the state. The issue of pension reform has been a major point of contention in recent years, with employees across India demanding the return of the old pension scheme.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the pressure on the Gujarat government to address the concerns of its employees is likely to mount.