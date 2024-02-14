Gujarat: Street Food Vendors In Vadodara Using PM Narendra Modi's Posters As 'Shield' Against Anti-Encroachment Drives

FPJ

Vadodara: In a unique act of protest, roadside food vendors in Vadodara have put up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ward off the anti-encroachment teams of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). Fed up with repeated drives that have seen their carts and stalls confiscated, these vendors are appealing directly to the Prime Minister, hoping his image will protect their livelihoods.

For years, nine eateries near Genda Circle operated without major issues. However, recent anti-encroachment efforts by the VMC have resulted in their stalls being impounded multiple times, leading to lost income and disrupted businesses. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, the vendors decided to take a stand.

On Wednesday, they moved their stalls around 500 meters away from Genda Circle and prominently displayed posters featuring Prime Minister Modi. The message scrawled across the posters reads, "Modiji, we should not be harassed."

Vendor Narrates His Pain:

Maheshbhai Agarwal, one of the affected vendors, expressed his support for the Prime Minister's initiatives, particularly the Swanidhi Yojana, a government scheme that provides financial assistance to street vendors. He highlighted that despite receiving a loan of Rs 10,000 under the scheme and operating legally for years, his stall has been confiscated by the VMC eight times in recent months, causing a 35-day disruption to his business.

Social activist Kamlesh Parmar echoed Agarwal's sentiments, emphasizing the plight of these vendors. He stated, "These vendors have been repeatedly harassed by the VMC despite the Prime Minister's vision of empowering the poor through self-financing schemes. We urge the corporation to reconsider its approach and allow these stall owners to operate peacefully."

Street Vendors Vs Civic Authorities

This incident sheds light on the ongoing conflict between street vendors and urban authorities in India. While the VMC aims to maintain order and public safety, the vendors struggle to make a living within the existing regulations. The use of Prime Minister Modi's image in this protest reflects the desperation of these vendors and their hope for a more sympathetic resolution from the government.

“It remains to be seen how the VMC will respond to this unique form of protest. Whether it leads to a more accommodating approach towards street vendors or ignites further tension is yet to be determined” said Parmar.