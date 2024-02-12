Gujarat: Former Congress MLA Jaspalsinh Padhiyar Resigns As Vadodara District President Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Jaspalsinh Padhiyar |

As the political landscape in Gujarat gears up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is facing a significant blow with the departure of senior leaders to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent development, Jaspalsinh Padhiyar, a former MLA from Padra, Vadodara, and the sitting Vadodara District Congress President, has stirred controversy by announcing his resignation from the party post. Padhiyar's decision, fueled by what he claims to be false accusations and disrespect from within the party, has garnered widespread attention after a Whatsapp message of his resignation message went viral on social media platforms.

In a WhatsApp message circulating widely on social media, Padhiyar can be seen expressing his anguish over what he perceives as baseless allegations and disrespect hurled at him by certain party members. Citing concerns over his honor and self-respect, Padhiyar states that he submitted his resignation to Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil. Despite his plea to step down from his position, Gohil reportedly urged Padhiyar to continue until the upcoming elections.

"I have been an MLA in Padra. I cannot tolerate some Congress workers disrespecting me in such an insolent manner. I don't want to stay as Vadodara District Congress President at the cost of honor, I want to be freed," remarked Padhiyar in a telephonic conversation.

Padhiyar's decision underscores the growing discontent within the Congress party ranks in Gujarat, as several leaders express disillusionment and frustration over internal dynamics. The timing of his resignation, just ahead of the crucial electoral battle, amplifies its significance and potential impact on the party's prospects in the region.

The departure of Padhiyar, known for his influence in Vadodara district, poses a significant challenge for the Congress party's organisational strength and electoral strategies. His resignation not only reflects individual grievances but also hints at deeper rifts and ideological conflicts within the party structure.

As the BJP capitalises on the disarray within Congress ranks to bolster its own campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Padhiyar's defection adds momentum to the saffron party's ambitions in Gujarat.