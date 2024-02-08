 Gujarat: Gandhinagar Real Estate Giant PSY Group Under I-T Scanner; Probe Reveals Large Benami Transactions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Gandhinagar Real Estate Giant PSY Group Under I-T Scanner; Probe Reveals Large Benami Transactions

Gujarat: Gandhinagar Real Estate Giant PSY Group Under I-T Scanner; Probe Reveals Large Benami Transactions

Sources close to the investigation suggest that the I-T department suspects large-scale benami transactions within the company, a practice where property is held in the name of someone other than the actual owner.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Gandhinagar Real Estate Giant PSY Group Under I-T Scanner |

Gujarat: In a major development, the Income Tax department in Gujarat launched a search and seizure operation on Thursday morning, targeting the leading real estate company PSY Group in the state capital. Over 100 I-T sleuths descended upon more than 27 locations across Sector-8 and Sector-21, Gandhinagar, including the offices and residences of PSY Group promoters Bankim Joshi, Nilay Desai, and Vikrant Purohit.

This unprecedented raid has sent shockwaves through the Gujarat real estate industry, with a palpable sense of fear gripping other developers. The I-T department's action marks a significant escalation in its scrutiny of the company, marking the first such major operation against PSY Group in Gandhinagar in recent memory.

Benami Transactions Found During Probe

Sources close to the investigation suggest that the I-T department suspects large-scale benami transactions within the company, a practice where property is held in the name of someone other than the actual owner. The department is likely to meticulously examine financial records, property documents, and other relevant materials seized during the raids to uncover any potential irregularities.

Established in Gandhinagar in 1990, PSY Group has grown into a major player in Gujarat's real estate landscape. The company boasts a diverse portfolio encompassing residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across the state. However, its rapid expansion has also attracted scrutiny, with questions raised about its financial practices and potential links to benami transactions.

Read Also
Gujarat: 3 New Airports To Boost Tourism, Including 1 Near Statue Of Unity In Kevadia
article-image

The ongoing search and seizure operation is expected to shed light on these concerns. The I-T department's investigation is likely to be comprehensive and could potentially lead to the unearthing of significant financial discrepancies. The outcome of this investigation will be closely watched by the real estate industry in Gujarat and could have wider implications for the sector's transparency and accountability.

While the full facts of the suspected benami transactions and the degree of PSY Group's participation remain unknown, the I-T department's action serves as a strong reminder of its commitment to combating financial irregularities within the real estate industry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Led NDA To Sweep Polls In Hindi Heartland, Likely To Break Open In...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Led NDA To Sweep Polls In Hindi Heartland, Likely To Break Open In...

Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal...

Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal...

‘PM Modi’s Caste Notified As OBC Before He Became Gujarat CM’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi,...

‘PM Modi’s Caste Notified As OBC Before He Became Gujarat CM’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 08-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lake...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 08-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lake...

Kanpur Road Accident: Several Children Injured As School Van Hits Truck On Highway; Horrific Visuals...

Kanpur Road Accident: Several Children Injured As School Van Hits Truck On Highway; Horrific Visuals...