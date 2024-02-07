Gujarat: 3 New Airports To Boost Tourism, Including 1 Near Statue Of Unity In Kevadia

Get ready to soar over the vibrant landscapes of Gujarat, as the state gears up for three new airports, including one near the iconic Statue of Unity (SoU) in Kevadia. This exciting development was announced in the State Assembly, responding to a query raised by MLA Shailesh Mehta.

Prime Minister's 2018 announcement

Mehta, seeking answers about the Prime Minister's 2018 announcement on developing several airports, received confirmation that an airport will indeed be built 12 kilometres from Kevadia. This move comes after the phenomenal popularity of the SoU, which has attracted over 1 crore tourists since its inauguration.

But Kevadia isn't the only destination taking off. Airports are also planned for Ferkuwa and Surova in Tilakwada, along with Siddhapur and Vadnagar. Pre-feasibility studies are already underway in these locations, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and tourism potential.

"Statue of Unity's success"

"This step is a direct result of the Statue of Unity's success," stated a tourism department official. "Siddhapur and Vadnagar are also witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals, and improved air connectivity will undoubtedly boost tourism in all three places."

The tourism boom is evident in the record-breaking 50 lakh visitors to the SoU in 2023. To cater to this growing demand, the government has been continuously expanding facilities and introducing new attractions. Passenger amenities, including transport, have been upgraded, and the recent addition of 30 electric buses aligns with the vision of a sustainable "dream area."

"Transportation is paramount for travellers," the official emphasized. "Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister has ordered the development of the SoU as an EV zone, further enhancing its appeal."

The influx of tourists has also led to the registration of over 4 lakh visitors since December 2023. The reasons for this surge are diverse, ranging from a wider range of attractions for all ages to improved transport facilities and unique experiences like traditional tribal home stays. The clean and tidy campus and focus on local employment opportunities further add to the positive tourism experience.