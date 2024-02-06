PM Modi To Kickstart Events In Gujarat On February 22; Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Likely On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to his home state on February 22 for a whirlwind tour, kicking off a series of events across Ahmedabad, Visnagar, and Deesa. While the official itinerary remains under wraps, sources suggest a busy schedule packed with inaugurations, public addresses, and potentially the launch of a major project.

The most anticipated event is the possible inauguration of the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project. Estimated at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the project aims to transform the iconic ashram, associated with Mahatma Gandhi's life and freedom struggle, into a world-class memorial. This move holds significant symbolic value and is likely to garner considerable attention.

Beyond the ashram, Modi's visit is expected to focus on engaging with different communities in Gujarat. He is likely to address the "Rabari Mahasammelan" in Visnagar, which represents the Rabari pastoral community. Additionally, a farmers' convention in Deesa and a "Pashupalak Sammelan" (cattle rearers' convention) in Ahmedabad are potential fixtures on his schedule. These engagements underline the government's focus on rural communities and key economic sectors.

The venue for the cattle rearers' convention is particularly noteworthy. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, the world's largest cricket stadium, could host this event, symbolising the government's recognition and support for this crucial sector.

While official confirmation awaits, the possibility of Modi's visit has sparked anticipation across Gujarat. The scale of the events, coupled with the potential launch of the Sabarmati Ashram project, suggests a significant focus on development and community outreach. The specific details and potential announcements remain to be seen, but one thing is certain: Modi's visit will be closely watched and analyzed for its political and social implications.