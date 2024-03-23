Gujarat: Political Turmoil In BJP As LS Candidate Ranjanben Bhatt Withdraws Amid Internal Factionalism

In the midst of escalating internal tensions within the Vadodara BJP, the party's Lok Sabha candidate, Ranjanben Bhatt, has shockingly withdrawn her candidature from the upcoming 2024 elections. This decision comes as a consequence of deep-rooted factionalism within the Vadodara BJP, signaling a tumultuous period for the party in the region.

Bhatt made her announcement via her official social media accounts, citing personal reasons for her sudden retreat from the electoral race. Her withdrawal follows a series of events that have highlighted the growing discord within the party ranks.

Dr. Jyotiben Pandya's Suspension

The controversy surrounding Bhatt's candidacy intensified when former Vadodara Mayor, Dr. Jyotiben Pandya, openly opposed her nomination. Dr. Pandya's dissent led to her suspension from the BJP for a duration of six years. Despite this punitive action, Dr. Pandya expressed her acceptance of the party leadership's decision and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the people of Vadodara.

However, the rift within the BJP became more apparent when banners denouncing Bhatt's candidacy appeared in various societies near Harani Road Sangam Char Rasta.

These banners triggered swift police intervention, resulting in the booking of Congress activists for violating the Election Code of Conduct. Among those implicated were Harish alias Harry Ode, Dhruvit Vasava, and others, who were promptly interrogated by law enforcement.

Calls for Leadership Change & Candidate Withdrawals

The suspension of Dr. Jyotiben Pandya failed to quell the internal dissent brewing within the Vadodara BJP. Numerous office bearers voiced their discontent, with some resorting to direct communication with state and national level party officials to express their grievances. The mounting pressure from within the party has even prompted discussions among BJP leadership about the possibility of replacing Bhatt as the Vadodara Lok Sabha candidate.

The turmoil within the BJP isn't confined to Vadodara alone. Bhikhaji Thakor, the BJP's candidate for the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat, has also announced his reluctance to contest in the upcoming elections due to personal reasons. Thakor took to social media to publicize his decision, further underscoring the challenges faced by the party ahead of the crucial polls.

BJP Struggles For Unity In Gujarat

As the BJP grapples with internal strife and candidate withdrawals, the political landscape in Gujarat is undergoing significant shifts. The outcome of these developments remains uncertain, with implications extending beyond the electoral arena. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the BJP faces the formidable task of reconciling internal differences and presenting a united front to secure victory at the polls.