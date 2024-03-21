Lok Sabha Election 2024 : BJP's 'Youth Chala Booth' Program To Focus On 11.25 Lakh First Time Voters In Gujarat | Representational Image

As the entire country, including Gujarat will be going for the general elections 2024 in the month of April/ May, the BJPs youth wing 'Yuva Morcha' will be holding 'Youth Chala Booth' program to galvanize the almost 11.25 lakh first time voters in Gujarat to vote for the BJP to have a third time reign in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of 5 lakh vote margin over the next rival in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in each of the 26 constituencies in Gujarat. To fulfill this target, the BJP's youth wing Yuva Morcha is focusing on galvanizing the around 11.25 lakh first time voters in the state," said Prashant Korat, the president of the Yuva Morcha, Gujarat.

"In November December last year, the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha had convened a Yuva Chaupal program where youth co-conveners were appointed at each of the 12,764 Shakti Kendras in Gujarat. Equally, during the NaMo navmatdata convention in Gujarat around 11.25 lakh first time voters were registered during the 425 such nav matdata conventions held," added Korat.

"BJPs Yuva Morcha will be carrying out the 'Youth Chala Booth' program at the Shakti Kendras, where the youth morcha workers including the youth co-conveners appointed at the Shakti kendras will have small meetings with the youth of Gujarat, including the first time voters, some of them of which have already been contacted. And such young voters will be gathered and mobilized to vote for the BJP on May 7th, the polling day in Gujarat," added Korat.