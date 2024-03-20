Gujarat: BJP Faces Dissent In Vadodara Over Repeated Candidature Of Ranjanben Bhatt |

Gujarat: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is encountering a wave of discontent in Vadodara, famously known as Sanskar Nagari, as sitting MP Ranjanben Bhatt is nominated for the third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha election. The decision to repeat Bhatt's candidacy has sparked dissent within the party, especially after Dr. Jyotiben Pandya's suspension for opposing Bhatt's candidature for six years.

Posters and banners opposing the BJP's decision to field Ranjanben Bhatt again have emerged across Vadodara city, reflecting the growing dissatisfaction among the electorate. The repetition of Bhatt as the Lok Sabha candidate from Vadodara has fueled resentment within the BJP ranks, particularly as allegations of corruption have been levied against her.

'Modi Tujhse Ber Nahi, Ranjan Teri Kher Nahi'

Late-night activities have stirred in the vicinity of the MLA of the city assembly, as banners expressing displeasure against the BJP candidate adorn various areas. One such banner near the Sangam Society questions the party's selection process, while another near Sri Vallabh Park Society demands an investigation into the purported lack of development in Vadodara. Additionally, a banner near Zavernagar society highlights the dissatisfaction with a slogan, "Modi Tujhse Ber Nahi, Ranjan Teri Kher Nahi..."

Responding to the uproar, BJP candidate Ranjanben Bhatt dismissed the opposition as the work of a single individual and expressed confidence in the support of party workers. She emphasized that her candidacy has been met with approval from the majority of BJP workers, evident from the ongoing meetings organized by MLAs from Vadodara across assembly constituencies.

However, Bhatt also acknowledged the need to address the issue of posters and banners, stating that efforts are underway to gather CCTV footage to identify those involved in the campaign against her and the BJP. She condemned the actions as defamatory and reiterated her commitment to the party's principles.

Read Also Gujarat: Political Upset In Vadodara as BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar Sends Resignation Amid Factionalism

The decision to re-elect MP Ranjanben Bhatt for the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat has stirred discontent within the BJP, despite opposition from several party office-bearers and workers. The dissent initially surfaced when Dr. Jyotibehan Pandya, the vice president of BJP's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha and former mayor, raised objections to Bhatt's candidacy, citing allegations of corruption. However, Pandya was swiftly suspended from the party, indicating a firm stance against internal opposition.

The situation has created a serious challenge for the BJP leadership in maintaining unity and addressing grievances within its ranks, particularly concerning candidate selection and internal dissent. As the election fervor intensifies, the party will likely focus on mitigating internal discord and consolidating support to ensure a successful electoral outcome in Vadodara and beyond.