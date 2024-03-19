Gujarat: Political Upset In Vadodara as BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar Sends Resignation Amid Factionalism

Ketan Inamdar |

As the political upset continues in Vadodara following the BJP leadership repeating sitting Vadodara MP Ranjanben Bhatt, BJP MLA from Savli assembly constituency Ketan Inamdar sent resignation to the Gujarat Assembly speaker through an email on Tuesday morning.

Recently, BJP re-elected Vadodara MP Ranjanben Bhatt for the third term. Due to which an earthquake situation has arisen in Vadodara BJP. The day after the ticket was given to Ranjanben, the vice-president of BJP's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha, Dr. Jyotiben Pandya, protested. Following which the party suspended her for six years. However, Jyotiben remained firm and continued to express her displeasure. Amidst these developments, the factionalism in the Vadodara BJP has come to the fore when Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar sent his resignation to the Assembly Speaker on the morning of March 19.

Read Also Gujarat: Ahmedabad East LS Seat Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta Withdraws From Poll Fray

MLA Ketan Inamdar has sent his letter of resignation from the post of MLA to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary through email, but cannot be said to have resigned from the post of MLA until he tenders his resignation to the Speaker in person. Currently, Ketan Inamdar has not completed the process of handing over the resignation to the speaker, so this resignation is not considered valid.

Ketan Inamdar alleges that his opponents are being nurtured in the BJP. Along with this he said that he supports Ranjanben Bhatt’s repetition by the BJP. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil held a virtual meeting with Ketan Inamdar. After the virtual meeting, former minister Hakubha Jadeja rushed to Savli to meet Ketan Inamdar. CR Patil and CM called Ketan Inamdar to Gandhinagar after a telephonic conversation. Following which he left for Gandhinagar.

As many as 15 sarpanches of Savli taluka have resigned in support of Ketan Inamdar after he emailed his resignation as MLA to the assembly speaker. Also, prominent office bearers including taluka panchayat members, Yuva Morcho, are resigning from their posts. Workers are saying that more than 5000 workers will resign. Savli BJP will be empty. After hearing about Ketan Inamdar's resignation, crowds of his supporters thronged his new residence in Savli.

Read Also Gujarat: BJP Starts Taking A Sense For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Old workers are neglected in the party: Inamdar Ketan Inamdar said that my resignation is not a pressure technique. We have to follow the party. Although we are party workers, something has been crudely kept in place keeping in mind the old workers. I have felt this myself. Many times such presentations have been made everywhere. I myself felt that there is an illusion in people's minds that people come to politics for power. Not everyone comes for power. Ever since I won the election as an independent in the 2012 assembly elections, I have been representing Savli assembly till date.”

The resignation of BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar from the Savli assembly constituency has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Vadodara. This move comes amidst growing discontent within the party ranks, with allegations of favoritism and neglect of veteran party members. Inamdar's assertion that his resignation is not a pressure tactic but a reflection of the internal dynamics within the BJP underscores the deep-seated fissures within the party.

The show of support for Inamdar, with 15 sarpanches and numerous office bearers resigning in solidarity, highlights the extent of dissent within the BJP. The emptying of Savli BJP due to the mass resignations threatens to weaken the party's stronghold in the region and signifies a significant challenge for the party leadership.

Inamdar's assertion that old workers are being neglected in the party sheds light on the internal strife and power struggles within the BJP. His decision to resign signals a broader dissatisfaction among party members and could potentially lead to further defections or internal restructuring within the party.

The intervention of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, including the virtual meetings and calls to Inamdar, reflects the party leadership's efforts to address the escalating crisis. However, the resolution of the underlying issues within the party remains uncertain, and the fallout from Inamdar's resignation could have far-reaching implications for the BJP in Vadodara and beyond.

As the political upheaval in Vadodara continues to unfold, the resignation of Ketan Inamdar serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the BJP in navigating internal dissent and maintaining party unity ahead of crucial elections. The coming days are likely to witness further developments as the party grapples with the repercussions of this latest setback.