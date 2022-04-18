Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi interacts with students and teachers at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students and teachers at the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar. PM Modi today landed in Ahmedabad for a three-day visit in Gujarat and is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for few projects in the state.

He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

Before interacting with the teachers and students, the prime minister visited the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

