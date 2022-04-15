PM Narendra Modi to unveil 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that this statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of 'Hanumanji4dham' project.

It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

"The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started," the PMO added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 06:41 PM IST