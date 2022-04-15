Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, auspicious time, puja vidhi and all you need to know

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 16. Lord Hanuman is known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram and his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by his devotees.

We all have heard the stories of The Ramayana and the devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram. He had helped Ram in all aspects of his life from lifting the Dronagiri parvat in search of Sanjeevani Booti to bringing back Sita from Lanka.

The auspicious festival is celebrated on a full moon day or 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. It falls on Chaitra Poornima.

Hanuman Jayanti Purnima Tithi timings:

As per the Gregorian calendar, Hanuman Jayanti will fall on 16 April this year and Poornima Tithi will begin at 2.27 am on 16 April 2022 and end at 12.24 am on 17 April 2022.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti:

According to the Indian mythology, Lord Hanuman is believed to be born to Anjana, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari- who is the King of Monkeys- when she was cursed by Muni Vishwamitra for disturbing him. It is also believed that Anjana worshipped Lord Shiva to get rid of the curse. Some also say that she had worshipped and urged him to be a part of the child in her womb. And that is why, it is said that Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

It is also belived that King Dasharatha had performed the Putrakameshti yagna ritual in order to have children. He had received sacred payasam after performing the ritual. But a kite caught the fragment of it and that is how Pawan Deva (The God of Wind) handed Hanuman to Anjana and that's how Hanuman was born. Thus, Hanuman is also known as Pawan Putra Hanuman.

Known to be a follower of Lord Ram, Hanuman played a major role in Ramayana during the battle between Ram and Ravana. Hanuman is believed to be a symbol of strength and energy and is worshipped as a deity who attained victory against all odds.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Hanuman and seek protection and blessing by singing Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kaand. Also, devotees offer food and flowers to Hanuman and later distribute as a prasad.

Hanuman Jayanti Pooja Vidhi:

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people fast the entire day. They have a shower, wear clean clothes and visit the Hanuman temples to offer flowers and garlands. Devotees also recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand on this day.

It is believed that by worshipping Hanuman on this day, devotees get rid of their fears and failures. They forget their troubles and attract positiveness under His grace.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:00 PM IST