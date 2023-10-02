Gujarat: Objectionable Songs Played On DJ During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Vadodara; 3 Arrested After Videos Go Viral

Objectionable Songs Played On DJ During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Vadodara; 3 Arrested | Twitter

Vadodara: In a shocking incident, videos have emerged from Gujarat's Vadodara in which Muslims are seen playing DJ and shouting slogans of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' during a procession on Eid-e-Milad. The video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the Muslims are shouting slogans of Sar Tan Se Juda in front of the Police that is seen walking along the procession for their security.

Gujarat Police swung into action after the videos went viral

Gujarat Police swung into action after the videos of the procession went viral on social media. There are reports that police have arrested around 20 youths and also the owner of the DJ. Earlier, three youths were arrested by the Police in connection with the matter. The accused were identified as Haider Khan Pathan, Sarfaraz alias Chhotu alias Kalia Ansari and Rahul Radheshyam Dhobi. Rahul is said to be the owner of the DJ band. All the accused are under custody and further investigation is underway.

They are trying to spoil the Hindu-Muslim unity and mutual harmony

Many people shared the video of the procession on social media and appealed Gujarat Police to take strict action against the culprits. The people said that the strictest and most appropriate actions should be taken against these anti-social elements as they are trying to harm the peace of Gujarat and they are trying to spoil the Hindu-Muslim unity and mutual harmony in the state. They are also insulting the tricolor as can be seen in the video.

'Gustakhe Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saza - Sar Yan Se Juda'

As per reports, videos of the procession that are making rounds on social media are said to be from Fatehpura area in Vadodara and also from Vadodara Mansion. In one of the videos, a song was played that had the lyrics "Gustakhe Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saza - Sar Yan Se Juda" and another song was "Bharat Ka Bacha Bacha Mere Khwaja Ke Tukde Pe Palta Hai."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vadodara Police arrested 3 accused

Vadodara Police took to its social media account and said, "During Eid celebration on 29/09/23 objectionable song was played in a procession in City Police Station area. Upon noticing the same Vadodara city police registered an offence under IPC Sections 153A,153B,188,114,GP Act Sections 131,135 and immediately arrested 3 persons including DJ owner, Organiser of the procession."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)