 Gujarat News: IRCTC Opens Tea-Themed Food Plaza At Historic Vadnagar Railway Station
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has commissioned a modern Food Plaza at Vadnagar Railway Station, Gujarat, enhancing passenger amenities and travel comfort.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
IRCTC inaugurates tea-themed Food Plaza at Vadnagar Railway Station, offering nine varieties of tea and modern amenities | File Photo

Historic Significance of Vadnagar Station

Vadnagar is the same historic railway station where, reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once sold tea during his childhood. Now, passengers can enjoy 9 types of tea, including black tea and green tea, at this station in the newly opened food plaza by IRCTC.

IRCTC’s Commitment to Passenger Comfort

“Under the visionary leadership of the Minister of Railways and the guidance of IRCTC’s Chairman Managing Director, Sanjay Kumar Jain, IRCTC is continuously taking new initiatives to provide world-class facilities and excellent services to passengers.” said an official.

Features of the Tea-Themed Food Plaza

Spread across 383 sq. meters, the Food Plaza offers comfortable seating for 52 passengers and has been designed on a unique Tea Theme. Passengers can relish a wide range of teas — from the much-loved Traditional Cutting Chai to premium international varieties like Jasmine, Earl Grey, and Green Tea.

Vintage Tea Stall Adds Nostalgic Charm

Adding to the charm, a specially curated Vintage Tea Stall at the entrance recreates the nostalgic ambience of traditional tea corners.

IRCTC Official on New Initiative

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai, said: “The Food Plaza at Vadnagar Railway Station will provide world-class services to passengers and enrich their travel experience. The Tea-themed concept makes this facility unique and passenger-friendly.”

