 Gujarat HC Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Asks To Surrender Immediately
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat HC Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Asks To Surrender Immediately

Gujarat HC Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Asks To Surrender Immediately

Setalvad, an activist, was arrested in connection with alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring witnesses in cases related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Teesta Setalvad | PTI

Gujarat High Court on Saturday rejected the regular bail application of Teesta Setalvad and ordered her to surrender immediately. Setalvad, an activist, was arrested in connection with alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring witnesses in cases related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Setalvad was protected from arrest until now after she secured interim bail from the Supreme Court in September last year following which she was released from judicial custody.

A report in Indian Express stated that following pronouncement of verdict, senior advocate Mihi Thakore had sought stay on implementation of verdict for 30 days but the request was rejected.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Stone Pelting, Bombs Hurdled In Jharkhand's Dhanbad Over Stolen E-Rickshaws Battery Charger

Watch: Stone Pelting, Bombs Hurdled In Jharkhand's Dhanbad Over Stolen E-Rickshaws Battery Charger

Gujarat HC Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Asks To Surrender Immediately

Gujarat HC Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Asks To Surrender Immediately

2 Arrested After Police Find Severed Head Of Buffalo Near Temple In North East Delhi

2 Arrested After Police Find Severed Head Of Buffalo Near Temple In North East Delhi

Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Panel To Help Married Men Subjected To Domestic Violence On July 3

Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Panel To Help Married Men Subjected To Domestic Violence On July 3

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On...

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet Today At Janpath Ahead Of Law Panel's Discussion On...