Gujarat HC Rejects Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Asks To Surrender Immediately

Teesta Setalvad | PTI

Gujarat High Court on Saturday rejected the regular bail application of Teesta Setalvad and ordered her to surrender immediately. Setalvad, an activist, was arrested in connection with alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring witnesses in cases related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Setalvad was protected from arrest until now after she secured interim bail from the Supreme Court in September last year following which she was released from judicial custody.

A report in Indian Express stated that following pronouncement of verdict, senior advocate Mihi Thakore had sought stay on implementation of verdict for 30 days but the request was rejected.