Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad

Activist Teesta Setalvad | FPJ Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted activist Teesta Setalvad interim bail. A bench including Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia presided over the case.

The activist has been in custody since June 26 and was booked for allegedly fabricating documents in relation to the 2022 Godhra riots.

Setalvad had earlier filed a bail plea in Gujarat high court which rejected her plea and later approached Supreme Court.

The court noted that Teesta was in custody for two months and all mandatory procedures of interrogation has been completed. Granting her bail, the court ordered her to surrender her passport until the high court considered the matter.

The court also directed her to cooperate with the investigation.

The court had earlier noted that the offences she was booked for were bailable and reprimanded high court over the matter.